Centrica Director Acquires Additional Shares

October 25, 2024 — 05:36 am EDT

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica’s Non-Executive Director, Amber Rudd, has expanded her stake in the company by acquiring over 1,600 ordinary shares at a price of £1.216730 each, with the transaction taking place on the London Stock Exchange. This acquisition reflects ongoing investor interest in Centrica’s performance and future prospects.

