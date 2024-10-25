Centrica Director Acquires Additional Shares

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica’s Non-Executive Director, Amber Rudd, has expanded her stake in the company by acquiring over 1,600 ordinary shares at a price of £1.216730 each, with the transaction taking place on the London Stock Exchange. This acquisition reflects ongoing investor interest in Centrica’s performance and future prospects.

For further insights into GB:CNA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.