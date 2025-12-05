Centrica (CPYYF) Price Target Increased by 10.92% to 2.81

The average one-year price target for Centrica (OTCPK:CPYYF) has been revised to $2.81 / share. This is an increase of 10.92% from the prior estimate of $2.53 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.36 to a high of $3.27 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 55.25% from the latest reported closing price of $1.81 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centrica. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 2.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CPYYF is 0.22%, an increase of 1.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.06% to 581,626K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72,912K shares representing 1.60% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 73,584K shares , representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPYYF by 6.48% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 45,129K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 44,577K shares , representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CPYYF by 2.43% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 33,048K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,749K shares , representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CPYYF by 3.17% over the last quarter.

JOHIX - JOHCM International Select Fund Institutional Shares holds 32,436K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 17,440K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

