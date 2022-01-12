Centrica CEO: High natural gas prices will continue for up to 2 years

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Centrica, the owner of British Gas, said natural gas prices will remain high for up to 2 years so hopes that an expected 50% rise in British consumer bills would be short-lived are misplaced, the BBC reported.

"The market suggests the high gas prices will be here for the next 18 months to two years," Chris O'Shea, chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, told the BBC.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Kate Holton)

