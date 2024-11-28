News & Insights

Centrica Boosts Shareholder Value with Ongoing Buybacks

November 28, 2024 — 02:10 am EST

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has continued its share buyback initiative, purchasing an additional 786,392 shares at an average price of 125.95 pence per share as part of its ongoing program. As of now, the company holds over 455 million shares in treasury, with over 5.1 billion shares outstanding. This strategic move reflects Centrica’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

