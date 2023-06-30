Centrica boosts capacity at UK's largest gas storage facility

By helping to balance Britain's gas market, the storage site will help keep prices down for consumers, he added.

Centrica's long-term ambition is to turn Rough into the largest long duration low carbon energy storage facility in the world, capable of storing both natural gas and hydrogen, it said.

However, any further storage capacity increases would require significant investments and would require some form of regulated return model, similar to that in place for the UK's gas interconnectors, it said.

Such a scheme would not require taxpayer money, according to Centrica.

