News & Insights

CNA

Centrica boosts capacity at UK's largest gas storage facility

Credit: REUTERS/Toby Melville

June 30, 2023 — 02:29 am EDT

Written by helping to balance Britain's gas market, the storage site will help keep prices down for consumers, he added. for Reuters ->

By helping to balance Britain's gas market, the storage site will help keep prices down for consumers, he added.

Centrica's long-term ambition is to turn Rough into the largest long duration low carbon energy storage facility in the world, capable of storing both natural gas and hydrogen, it said.

However, any further storage capacity increases would require significant investments and would require some form of regulated return model, similar to that in place for the UK's gas interconnectors, it said.

Such a scheme would not require taxpayer money, according to Centrica.

(Reporting by Nora Buli in Oslo and Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; editing by Rashmi Aich and Jason Neely)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.