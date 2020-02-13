Centrica, Barclays weigh down FTSE 100

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

London's blue-chip index was dragged lower on Thursday by steep falls in heavyweight bank Barclays and utility Centrica, while a rise in new coronavirus cases in China jolted broader risk sentiment.

Centrica CNA.L skidded 13% to a near three-month low after its 2019 profit slumped by more than a third, leading the FTSE 100 .FTSE to shed 0.8% after two successive days of gains.

Barclays BARC.L was a major drag on the bourse as it slipped 3.2%. Britain's financial regulators were probing historical links between its chief executive and U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, which overshadowed financial results.

The mid-cap FSTE 250 .FTMC lost 0.2% by 0809 GMT, tracking a broader risk-off sentiment as the Chinese province at the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record rise in deaths and thousands more cases.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com; within UK: +1 646 223 3403; outside UK: +91 80 61822606, +91 80 37962606;))

