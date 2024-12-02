Centrica Announces Updated Voting Rights Structure

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica PLC has announced that as of November 30, 2024, its issued capital consists of over 5.5 billion ordinary shares, with approximately 5.1 billion having voting rights. This information is crucial for shareholders and investors as it determines the calculation for reporting changes in shareholding.

