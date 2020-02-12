Centrica And Weir Group's Chairman Charles Berry Takes Leave Of Medical Absence

(RTTNews) - Centrica plc (CNA.L) said that its Chairman, Charles Berry, is taking a leave of absence, due to an unanticipated medical condition.

The company expects him to return to his duties shortly. Until his return, Scott Wheway will be acting as interim Chairman.

Charles joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director on 31 October 2018 and became Chairman of the Board and Nominations Committee on 21 February 2019.

Charles is also Chairman of The Weir Group PLC and member of the steering group of the Hampton-Alexander Review.

Separately, Weir Group confirmed that its Chairman, Charles Berry, is undertaking a short leave of absence as a result of a medical condition. His responsibilities during this period will be undertaken by the Senior Independent Director, Barbara Jeremiah.

