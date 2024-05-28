Centrica Advances Share Buyback Program

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has recently executed a significant stock repurchase, buying back 1,160,000 shares to hold as treasury shares, as part of its share repurchase program announced last year. This brings the total number of shares bought since October to over 231 million, costing in excess of £323 million. Following the buyback, Centrica’s total treasury shares amount to over 572 million, reducing the number of shares in circulation.

