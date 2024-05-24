Centrica Advances Share Buyback Program

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica PLC has reported the acquisition of 1,160,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 142.6221 pence per share as part of its 2023-2024 share repurchase program, funded by an investment of over £321 million since October 2023. These shares will now be held as treasury shares. This latest move brings Centrica’s total treasury shares to 570,916,432, leaving 5,308,329,706 shares in issue excluding those held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:CNA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.