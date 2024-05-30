Centrica Advances Share Buyback Effort

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica PLC has furthered its share repurchase program by acquiring 1,980,000 of its own ordinary shares at a price of 138.9749 pence each, to be held as treasury shares. Since the beginning of the program in October 2023, the company has bought back over 234 million shares, spending just over £327 million. The latest transaction leaves Centrica with a total of 5.3 billion shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury.

