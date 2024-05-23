Centrica Advances Share Buyback Effort

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 1,140,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its share repurchase program, with the shares to be held as treasury stock. This move comes as a continuation of the company’s ongoing efforts to buy back shares, having acquired over 229 million shares since October 2023, spending nearly £320 million. Following this transaction, Centrica now holds over 569 million shares in treasury and has over 5.3 billion shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury.

For further insights into GB:CNA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.