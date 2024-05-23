News & Insights

Centrica Advances Share Buyback Effort

May 23, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica plc has announced the purchase of 1,140,000 of its own ordinary shares as part of its share repurchase program, with the shares to be held as treasury stock. This move comes as a continuation of the company’s ongoing efforts to buy back shares, having acquired over 229 million shares since October 2023, spending nearly £320 million. Following this transaction, Centrica now holds over 569 million shares in treasury and has over 5.3 billion shares in issue, excluding those held in treasury.

