Centrica Advances Share Buy-Back Program

May 22, 2024 — 01:19 pm EDT

Centrica (GB:CNA) has released an update.

Centrica PLC has announced the repurchase of its shares on May 22, 2024, as part of an ongoing share buy-back program initiated on May 2, 2024. The transactions, conducted on various trading venues in both GBP and EUR, are part of a mix of on- and off-market buy-backs within the parameters set by regulatory guidelines. BNP PARIBAS Financial Markets SNC is independently managing the trading decisions for the duration of the program.

