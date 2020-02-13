Centrica 2019 profit drops 35% on energy price cap, lower gas prices

By Nina Chestney

Feb 13 (Reuters) - British utility Centrica CNA.L said on Thursday its annual profit last year slumped 35% due to a government price cap on some energy bills and falling natural gas prices.

The owner of British Gas, Britain's largest energy supplier, said adjusted operating profit for the year ending on Dec. 31, 2019 fell to 901 million pounds ($1.17 billion) from 1.39 billion pounds a year earlier.

"2019 operating profit and earnings were materially impacted by a challenging environment, most significantly the implementation of the UK default tariff cap and falling natural gas prices," said chief executive Iain Conn in a statement.

"Looking to 2020, we expect to deliver earnings momentum relative to 2019 from our core customer divisions, but upstream earnings are likely to be impacted by the lower commodity price environment," he added.

A cap on electricity and gas bills came into effect in January 2019 and was a flagship policy of former British Prime Minister Theresa May to end what she called "rip-off" prices.

Last week, energy regulator Ofgem told suppliers to cut average standard bills and pre-pay bills by 1.4% from April 1 as wholesale prices had fallen between August 2019 and January 2020.

Centrica also said extended outages at two British nuclear power plants last year had also been a factor in the lower operating profit. Centrica has a 20% stake in Britain's nuclear fleet which is ageing.

Centrica said it continues with its planned divestments of nuclear and exploration and production company Spirit Energy.

($1 = 0.7721 pounds)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney and Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

