Centrexion Therapeutics revives $86 million IPO with updated financials

Centrexion Therapeutics, which is developing non-opioid therapies for chronic pain, revived its IPO with financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019, in an amendment filed with the SEC on Wednesday. It originally filed for an IPO in October 2018 with a proposed deal size of $86 million but postponed before its pricing.



Centrexion Therapeutics was founded in 2013 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol CNTX. BofA Merrill Lynch, SVB Leerink and Evercore ISI are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

