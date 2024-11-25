Centrex Limited’s AGM Decisions and Future Projects

Centrex Limited (AU:CXM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Centrex Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting revealed significant shareholder decisions, including the re-election of Peter Hunt as a director and the approval to issue new shares, despite some resolutions not being carried. The company’s ongoing projects, such as the Ardmore Phosphate and Oxley Potash, aim to bolster sustainable agriculture in Australasia, while exploring copper-gold-base metals in New South Wales. These developments position Centrex as a key player in supporting global food production and human nutrition.

For further insights into AU:CXM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.