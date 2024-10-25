News & Insights

Centrex Limited Prepares for Key AGM Decisions

Centrex Limited (AU:CXM) has released an update.

Centrex Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting on November 26, 2024, in Adelaide, where shareholders will consider key decisions including the adoption of the remuneration report and re-election of director Peter Hunt. The meeting will also address the approval for issuing up to 129,939,909 new shares and an additional equity capacity under ASX rules, signaling potential growth opportunities for investors.

