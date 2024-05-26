Centrex Limited Director Increases Shareholding

Centrex Limited (AU:CXM) has released an update.

Centrex Limited Director Graham Maxwell Chrisp has updated his stake in the company, acquiring an additional 500,500 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares at a value of $24,517 through a market acquisition, thus increasing his direct and indirect holdings. Chrisp holds interests via various trusts, with significant holdings prior to the change including over 110 million shares through the CXM Trust and nearly 60 million shares through the ANZRCFT. No securities were disposed of in this transaction.

