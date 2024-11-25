Centrex Limited Announces Record Phosphate Shipment

Centrex Limited (AU:CXM) has released an update.

Centrex Limited is set to achieve a new milestone with a record shipment of 30,000 tonnes of beneficiated phosphate from its Ardmore Rock Phosphate Mine, reflecting strong demand from repeat customers. This achievement is part of Centrex’s strategy to enhance operational efficiency through larger shipments, supporting improved operating margins. The company’s recent production metrics also showcase significant progress in their production ramp-up, indicating a promising outlook for investors.

