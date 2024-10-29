Centrex Limited Advances with Successful Phosphate Shipment

Centrex Limited (AU:CXM) has released an update.

Centrex Limited has successfully completed a shipment of nearly 22,000 tons of rock phosphate from its Ardmore Mine, signaling strong operational progress. The company plans another shipment of 25,000 tons later in November, reflecting its commitment to fulfilling customer demand. This marks a positive step for Centrex in its efforts to support sustainable agriculture in Australasia.

For further insights into AU:CXM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.