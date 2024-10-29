News & Insights

Stocks

Centrex Limited Advances with Successful Phosphate Shipment

October 29, 2024 — 06:27 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Centrex Limited (AU:CXM) has released an update.

Centrex Limited has successfully completed a shipment of nearly 22,000 tons of rock phosphate from its Ardmore Mine, signaling strong operational progress. The company plans another shipment of 25,000 tons later in November, reflecting its commitment to fulfilling customer demand. This marks a positive step for Centrex in its efforts to support sustainable agriculture in Australasia.

For further insights into AU:CXM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.