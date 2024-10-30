Centrex Limited Achieves Record Sales and Expansion Milestones

Centrex Limited (AU:CXM) has released an update.

Centrex Limited has reported a significant progress at its Ardmore Phosphate Rock Mine, achieving a record quarterly sale and a 99% increase in cash receipts to A$12.06 million. The company has successfully met its Q3 sales targets, including a landmark export to India, and continues to expand with Stage 1.5 developments. With increased stockpiles and government funding approval, Centrex is set for an enhanced sales trajectory in the coming months.

