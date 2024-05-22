CentralNic Reports Significant Shareholding Change

CentralNic (GB:TIG) has released an update.

CentralNic’s recent notification reveals that FIL Limited has acquired voting rights in the company, crossing the threshold on May 16, 2024, with a total of 5.13% of voting rights attached to shares. The significant transaction was officially reported to CentralNic on May 20, 2024, signifying a notable change in the company’s ownership structure. This adjustment in shareholding could indicate strategic movements within the financial landscape of Team Internet Group PLC.

