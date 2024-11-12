Centrale del Latte d’Italia Reports Strong Financial Growth

Centrale del Latte d’Italia SpA (IT:CLI) has released an update.

Centrale del Latte d’Italia S.p.A. reported a 1.3% increase in revenue for the first nine months of 2024, reaching 254.1 million Euros, driven by higher sales in the Dairy sector and increased average selling prices. The company achieved a 7% rise in EBITDA, amounting to 25.7 million Euros, while net profit grew by 31.7% to 8.3 million Euros. Despite a stable financial position, the company continues to navigate challenges in the fresh milk demand, offset by gains in the Dairy and UHT milk sectors.

