Central Wealth Group Updates AGM Resolutions

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited (HK:0139) has released an update.

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited has announced a supplemental notice to their initial AGM circular, stating a new resolution for the re-election of Mr. Lo Siu Kit as an executive director. The updated notice includes a new proxy form for the upcoming AGM scheduled for 18 June 2024, and shareholders are advised on the revised voting procedures.

