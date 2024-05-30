Central Wealth Group Unveils New Board Structure

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited (HK:0139) has released an update.

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited has announced the composition of its Board of Directors, which includes executive and independent non-executive members, led by Chairman Mr. Lo Siu Kit. The company has also established four committees: Executive, Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination, with various directors participating in each. This structure is aimed at enhancing the governance and strategic direction of the firm.

