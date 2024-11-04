Central Wealth Group Partners with Roths Investment Bank

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited (HK:0139) has released an update.

Central Wealth Group Holdings Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with Roths Investment Bank, aiming to leverage their strengths in securities brokerage, asset management, and digital fintech investment banking. This collaboration is expected to create new business opportunities and enhance global competitiveness for both parties. The strategic agreement is designed to prioritize cooperation and develop synergic effects for mutual benefit.

