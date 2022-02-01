Central Valley Community Bancorp's (NASDAQ:CVCY) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.12

The board of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of February to US$0.12. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 2.1%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

Central Valley Community Bancorp's Earnings Easily Cover the Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Before making this announcement, Central Valley Community Bancorp was easily earning enough to cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

EPS is set to fall by 17.9% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 28%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NasdaqCM:CVCY Historic Dividend February 1st 2022

Central Valley Community Bancorp's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its relatively short history, the company has reduced the dividend at least once. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2013, the first annual payment was US$0.20, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.48. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 10% a year over that time. Central Valley Community Bancorp has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Central Valley Community Bancorp has impressed us by growing EPS at 12% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. We should point out that the earnings are expected to fall over the next 12 months, which won't be a problem if this doesn't become a trend, but could cause some turbulence in the next year. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. To that end, Central Valley Community Bancorp has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

