Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.12

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.12 per share on the 20th of August. This means that the annual payment will be 3.0% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Central Valley Community Bancorp's Earnings Will Easily Cover the Distributions

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, Central Valley Community Bancorp's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 22%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 15.0%. If the dividend continues on this path, the future payout ratio could be 22% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

NasdaqCM:CVCY Historic Dividend July 24th 2022

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.20 total annually to $0.48. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.1% per annum over that time. We like to see dividends have grown at a reasonable rate, but with at least one substantial cut in the payments, we're not certain this dividend stock would be ideal for someone intending to live on the income.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that Central Valley Community Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio and decent growth suggests that the company is reinvesting well, and it also has plenty of room to increase the dividend over time.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Central Valley Community Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Central Valley Community Bancorp that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

