Central Valley Community Bancorp Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

Last week, you might have seen that Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.7% to US$15.30 in the past week. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$75m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Central Valley Community Bancorp surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.62 per share, a notable 13% above expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:CVCY Earnings and Revenue Growth January 30th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Central Valley Community Bancorp's five analysts is for revenues of US$77.8m in 2021, which would reflect a satisfactory 3.8% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to accumulate 3.9% to US$1.69. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$73.0m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.30 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Central Valley Community Bancorp's future following the latest results, with a sizeable expansion in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 7.4% to US$18.13per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Central Valley Community Bancorp analyst has a price target of US$19.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$17.50. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Central Valley Community Bancorp's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 3.8%, compared to a historical growth rate of 7.3% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Central Valley Community Bancorp.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Central Valley Community Bancorp's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Central Valley Community Bancorp analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Central Valley Community Bancorp you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

