Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) reported revenue of $22.38 million, down 2.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.50, compared to $0.65 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.86 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was -3.85%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Central Valley Community Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.5%.

: 3.5% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3.5%. Efficiency Ratio : 65% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 60%.

: 65% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 60%. Average Interest-Earning Assets : $2.31 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.33 billion.

: $2.31 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.33 billion. Net Charge-Offs (% of Average Loans) : -0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: -0.1% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Total Non Interest Income : $2.27 million versus $1.61 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $2.27 million versus $1.61 million estimated by three analysts on average. Net Interest Income: $20.12 million compared to the $20.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp have returned -10.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

