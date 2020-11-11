Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.11 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CVCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that CVCY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.32, the dividend yield is 2.87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVCY was $15.32, representing a -30.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $22.15 and a 44.73% increase over the 52 week low of $10.59.

CVCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CVCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports CVCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -10.38%, compared to an industry average of -12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVCY Dividend History page.

