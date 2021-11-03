Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CVCY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $21.38, the dividend yield is 2.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVCY was $21.38, representing a -10.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.83 and a 72.14% increase over the 52 week low of $12.42.

CVCY is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). CVCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.31. Zacks Investment Research reports CVCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 40.28%, compared to an industry average of 34.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cvcy Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

