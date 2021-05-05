Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 21, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CVCY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.8, the dividend yield is 2.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CVCY was $19.8, representing a -7.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.35 and a 76.23% increase over the 52 week low of $11.24.

CVCY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.7. Zacks Investment Research reports CVCY's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 20.68%, compared to an industry average of 24.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CVCY Dividend History page.

