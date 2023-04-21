Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Declares $0.12 Dividend

Central Valley Community Bancorp said on April 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share ($0.48 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.12 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 19, 2023.

At the current share price of $17.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.72%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.35%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 3.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.55 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.68 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.09%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 141 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Valley Community Bancorp. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVCY is 0.08%, an increase of 33.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 6,640K shares. The put/call ratio of CVCY is 8.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.76% Upside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Central Valley Community Bancorp is $25.33. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $32.02. The average price target represents an increase of 43.76% from its latest reported closing price of $17.62.

The projected annual revenue for Central Valley Community Bancorp is $88MM, an increase of 1.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.46.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TMVAX - RBC Microcap Value Fund A Shares holds 6K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siena Capital Partners GP holds 147K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 121K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 126K shares, representing a decrease of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVCY by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 100K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVCY by 12.42% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 81.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVCY by 39.27% over the last quarter.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Central Valley Community Bancorp was established on November 15, 2000 as the holding company for Central Valley Community Bank and is registered as a bank holding company with the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Central Valley Community Bank, headquartered in Fresno, California, was founded in 1979 and is the sole subsidiary of Central Valley Community Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bank operates full-service offices throughout California's San Joaquin Valley and Greater Sacramento regions.

