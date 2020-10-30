Central Valley Community Bancorp Beat Analyst Estimates: See What The Consensus Is Forecasting For Next Year

There's been a notable change in appetite for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) shares in the week since its third-quarter report, with the stock down 12% to US$12.94. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$18m, statutory earnings beat expectations 6.1%, with Central Valley Community Bancorp reporting profits of US$0.35 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:CVCY Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Central Valley Community Bancorp's four analysts is for revenues of US$72.3m in 2021, which would reflect an okay 2.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to sink 11% to US$1.24 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$71.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.13 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$15.75, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Central Valley Community Bancorp at US$18.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$14.00. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Central Valley Community Bancorp's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.4% increase next year well below the historical 9.0%p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 1.3% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Central Valley Community Bancorp is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Central Valley Community Bancorp following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Central Valley Community Bancorp analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Central Valley Community Bancorp (1 is significant!) that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.