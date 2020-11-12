Central Securities Corporation (CET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Central Securities Corporation (CET) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 650% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CET was $30.99, representing a -9.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $34.10 and a 59.74% increase over the 52 week low of $19.40.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.