Central Securities Corporation (CET) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Central Securities Corporation (CET) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.2 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CET prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -86.67% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of CET was $42.14, representing a -0.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.50 and a 57.53% increase over the 52 week low of $26.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CET Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

