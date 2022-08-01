Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (CEPU) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (CEPU) closed at $3.91, marking a +0.51% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 26.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 7.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 8.35%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date.

CEPU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.11 per share and revenue of $627.84 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1141.18% and +20.16%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 40.33% higher. Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 1.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.31.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow CEPU in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

