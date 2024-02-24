Central Puerto S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (CEPU) Price Target Increased by 17.06% to 14.22

The average one-year price target for Central Puerto S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NYSE:CEPU) has been revised to 14.22 / share. This is an increase of 17.06% from the prior estimate of 12.15 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.39 to a high of 23.68 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.74% from the latest reported closing price of 8.48 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Puerto S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEPU is 0.54%, an increase of 88.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.53% to 4,903K shares. The put/call ratio of CEPU is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Autonomy Capital holds 770K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 760K shares, representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEPU by 21.53% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 733K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,033K shares, representing a decrease of 40.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEPU by 3.15% over the last quarter.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 530K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 513K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing an increase of 30.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEPU by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Glenorchy Capital holds 348K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company.

Central Puerto Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Central Puerto SA is an Argentina-based company pertaining to the energy sector. The purpose of the Firm is to make investments in the national and international energy market.

