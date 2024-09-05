Is Central Puerto (CEPU) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (CEPU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR is one of 247 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEPU's full-year earnings has moved 66.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, CEPU has gained about 3.6% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 1.8%. This means that Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Pedevco Corp. (PED). The stock is up 23.1% year-to-date.

For Pedevco Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 166.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 20.9% so far this year, so CEPU is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Pedevco Corp. falls under the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 8 stocks and is ranked #72. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2.3%.

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR and Pedevco Corp. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (CEPU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Pedevco Corp. (PED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.