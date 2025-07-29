Central Puerto (CEPU) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Central Puerto SA (Symbol: CEPU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.47, changing hands as high as $12.55 per share. Central Puerto SA shares are currently trading up about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CEPU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CEPU's low point in its 52 week range is $7.07 per share, with $16.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.48.

