Is Central Puerto (CEPU) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (CEPU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR is one of 247 individual stocks in the Oils-Energy sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CEPU's full-year earnings has moved 15454.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CEPU has returned 5.5% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 5.2%. As we can see, Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Oils-Energy sector, MPLX LP (MPLX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 14%.

In MPLX LP's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR is a member of the Alternative Energy - Other industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.5% so far this year, so CEPU is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, MPLX LP belongs to the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #83. The industry has moved +14.5% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR and MPLX LP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

