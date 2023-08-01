Central Puerto - ADR (CEPU) Price Target Increased by 44.39% to 10.68

The average one-year price target for Central Puerto - ADR (NYSE:CEPU) has been revised to 10.68 / share. This is an increase of 44.39% from the prior estimate of 7.39 dated March 30, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.57 to a high of 10.99 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.49% from the latest reported closing price of 6.49 / share.

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Central Puerto - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEPU is 0.33%, a decrease of 6.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.98% to 4,012K shares. The put/call ratio of CEPU is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 1,415K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,584K shares, representing a decrease of 11.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEPU by 33.29% over the last quarter.

Autonomy Capital holds 723K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 623K shares, representing an increase of 13.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEPU by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors holds 530K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 291K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 211K shares, representing an increase of 27.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEPU by 16.22% over the last quarter.

ARGT - Global X MSCI Argentina ETF holds 267K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing an increase of 10.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEPU by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Central Puerto SA is an Argentina-based company pertaining to the energy sector. The purpose of the Firm is to make investments in the national and international energy market.

