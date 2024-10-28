Central Plains Bancshares adopts repurchase program

Central Plains Bancshares (CPBI) announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program. Under the repurchase program, the Company may repurchase up to 200,000 shares of its common stock, or approximately 5.0% of the current outstanding shares. Repurchases will be made no sooner than the termination of the Company’s regular trading blackout period, and consistent with the Company’s trading policies. The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange Commission.

