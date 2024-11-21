News & Insights

Stocks

Central Petroleum Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

November 21, 2024 — 03:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Central Petroleum Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Katherine Anne Hirschfeld transferred her shares, resulting in an increase of her indirect holdings to 912,466 ordinary fully paid shares. This move reflects strategic adjustments in her investment portfolio within the company.

For further insights into AU:CTP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.