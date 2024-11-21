Central Petroleum Updates on Director’s Shareholdings

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.
Central Petroleum Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest as Katherine Anne Hirschfeld transferred her shares, resulting in an increase of her indirect holdings to 912,466 ordinary fully paid shares. This move reflects strategic adjustments in her investment portfolio within the company.
