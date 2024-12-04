News & Insights

Stocks

Central Petroleum Initiates Mereenie Field Development

December 04, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Horizon Oil Limited (AU:HZN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Central Petroleum Limited has commenced drilling its first development well in the Mereenie field, aiming to boost production capacity above 30 terajoules per day. The initiative is part of a two-well program expected to produce at least 25 petajoules of gas over their lifespan, potentially enhancing cash flow through expanded gas sales agreements.

For further insights into AU:HZN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

HZNFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.