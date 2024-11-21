Central Petroleum Director’s Share Acquisition Update

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.
Central Petroleum Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Joseph McCormack acquiring 679,164 CTPAA share rights under the company’s Employee Rights Plan. This move, approved by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflects strategic adjustments in executive compensation. Such developments are crucial for investors focusing on the company’s governance and stock performance.
