News & Insights

Stocks

Central Petroleum Director’s Share Acquisition Update

November 21, 2024 — 02:48 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Central Petroleum Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Joseph McCormack acquiring 679,164 CTPAA share rights under the company’s Employee Rights Plan. This move, approved by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflects strategic adjustments in executive compensation. Such developments are crucial for investors focusing on the company’s governance and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:CTP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.