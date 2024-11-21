Central Petroleum Director’s Share Acquisition Update

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Central Petroleum Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, with Michael Joseph McCormack acquiring 679,164 CTPAA share rights under the company’s Employee Rights Plan. This move, approved by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting, reflects strategic adjustments in executive compensation. Such developments are crucial for investors focusing on the company’s governance and stock performance.

For further insights into AU:CTP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.