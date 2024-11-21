News & Insights

Central Petroleum Director Increases Shareholdings

November 21, 2024 — 02:57 am EST

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited has announced a significant change in the shareholdings of its director, Stephen William Gardiner, who has acquired 365,703 CTPAA Share Rights. This increase in share rights comes under the company’s Employee Rights Plan and a 2025 Non-Executive Director Offer, approved during the 2024 Annual General Meeting. Investors may see this as a positive indicator of the director’s confidence in the company’s future prospects.

