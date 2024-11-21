Central Petroleum Director Increases Shareholding

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Central Petroleum Limited announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Dr. Agu Jan Kantsler, who acquired 365,703 additional share rights. This acquisition was part of the company’s Employee Rights Plan and the 2025 Non-Executive Director Offer, reflecting confidence in the company’s governance and future prospects.

For further insights into AU:CTP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.