Central Petroleum Director Increases Shareholding

November 21, 2024 — 03:07 am EST

Central Petroleum Limited (AU:CTP) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited announced a significant change in the shareholding of its director, Dr. Agu Jan Kantsler, who acquired 365,703 additional share rights. This acquisition was part of the company’s Employee Rights Plan and the 2025 Non-Executive Director Offer, reflecting confidence in the company’s governance and future prospects.

