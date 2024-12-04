News & Insights

Central Petroleum Begins New Well to Boost Gas Output

December 04, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Cue Energy Resources Limited (AU:CUE) has released an update.

Central Petroleum Limited announced the commencement of the Mereenie development well WM29, marking the start of a two-well program aimed at boosting gas production capacity to over 30 TJ/d. The project is expected to yield at least 25 PJ of gas over its lifetime, with potential sales into an expanded NTG GSA to enhance cash flow. This development aligns with Central’s strategy to solidify its position as a major domestic energy supplier.

